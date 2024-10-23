Entertainment

Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute

Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom for delivering him

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom on his hilarious 48th birthday tribute
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom on his hilarious 48th birthday tribute

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman never misses a chance to tease each other and the birthdays are no exception!

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, October 23, Jackman penned a hilarious tribute for his longtime friend and co-star Reynolds on his 48th birthday.

“On this day we celebrate Tammy … for delivering Ryan (alongside cake and balloon emojis),” he wrote, nodding to Reynolds mother Tammy Reynolds.

Besides the hilarious birthday wish, Jackman also shared many beaming photos of them, ranging from recent heartwarming photos to adorable throwback pictures.

Last week, Reynolds also ringed in Jackman’s 56 birthdays with a hilarious Deadpool and Wolverine Joke.

“I hope we get to do this til we’re 90,” he wrote, nodding to one of the teasers of film, in which Reynolds joked about Jackman return to the franchise.

“That's Wolverine. You're damn straight it is. Disney brought him back. They're gonna make him do this 'til he's 90,” he said in thee teaser.

“Happy Birthday, @thehughjackman. A lot of years. A lot of adventure,” he further penned in the caption.

The Deadpool and Wolverine co-star Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman also celebrated their joint birthday earlier this month. 

Joey King makes delightful confession about co-star Channing Tatum

Joey King makes delightful confession about co-star Channing Tatum
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway takes 'sick leave' from royal duties

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway takes 'sick leave' from royal duties
Kim Kardashian fury over Kanye West’s disturbing allegations

Kim Kardashian fury over Kanye West’s disturbing allegations
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England

Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England

Entertainment News

Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
Joey King makes delightful confession about co-star Channing Tatum
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
Kim Kardashian fury over Kanye West’s disturbing allegations
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
Tom Holland confirms return as Spider-Man in fourth Marvel installment
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
Liam Payne’s mental health battle before his tragic death leaves loved ones ‘stunned’
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
Kardashian-Jenner clan enjoys 'Wicked' screening party hosted by Ariana Grande
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
Justin Bieber surprises Hailey with adorable gift ‘for no reason’
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
Kylie Jenner melts hearts with adorable letter from daughter Stormi
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
Jennifer Lopez’s ex Ojani Noa spills heartbreaking reason behind their divorce
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
Justin Bieber considers legal action amid Diddy controversy
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
Liam Payne's dad takes ‘tough’ decision after new findings in autopsy report
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Trump’s daughter Ivanka attends show despite dad’s hatred
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
Millie Bobby Brown reveals MAJOR ‘fear' of working on ‘Stranger Things’ set