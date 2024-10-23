Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman never misses a chance to tease each other and the birthdays are no exception!
Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, October 23, Jackman penned a hilarious tribute for his longtime friend and co-star Reynolds on his 48th birthday.
“On this day we celebrate Tammy … for delivering Ryan (alongside cake and balloon emojis),” he wrote, nodding to Reynolds mother Tammy Reynolds.
Besides the hilarious birthday wish, Jackman also shared many beaming photos of them, ranging from recent heartwarming photos to adorable throwback pictures.
Last week, Reynolds also ringed in Jackman’s 56 birthdays with a hilarious Deadpool and Wolverine Joke.
“I hope we get to do this til we’re 90,” he wrote, nodding to one of the teasers of film, in which Reynolds joked about Jackman return to the franchise.
“That's Wolverine. You're damn straight it is. Disney brought him back. They're gonna make him do this 'til he's 90,” he said in thee teaser.
“Happy Birthday, @thehughjackman. A lot of years. A lot of adventure,” he further penned in the caption.
The Deadpool and Wolverine co-star Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman also celebrated their joint birthday earlier this month.