Olivia Munn flaunts mastectomy scars in Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS campaign

  • October 23, 2024
Olivia Munn is embracing her scars!

The Newsroom star modeled for Kim Kardashian owned Skims bras in a new campaign launched on Wednesday.

In one of the photos, Munn can be seen wearing Skims' nipple bra, while in other nude shot, the actress flaunted her mastectomy scars proudly.

"When I look at the scars or how my breasts look different or how clothes fit on me differently, I just feel a lot of gratitude," Munn said in a clip posted on Skims Instagram.

She further added, "The way my body looks is just a representation of how hard I fought."

Skims also announced that the campaign, which was launched during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, will donate 10% of the retail sales price of each bra to the breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen.

Munn also posted the courageous photoshoot on her Instagram account with heartwarming note.

“In the middle of this latest @Skims bra campaign shoot, I decided I was done being insecure about my mastectomy scars. Every mark life has left behind on my body is proof of how hard I fought. I hope other women who have been self-conscious about their scars see this photo and feel all the love I’m sending,” she penned in the caption.

Olivia Munn first shared her battle with breast cancer in March, revealing that she had undergone a double mastectomy and several subsequent operations after being diagnosed in April 2023.

