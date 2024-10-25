Lady Gaga fans in disbelief over new setback after 'Joker' flop

Lady Gaga has reportedly been compelled to delay her upcoming global tour as major artists have already booked up key arenas worldwide.
The Bad Romance singer was forced to postpone her concert dates as Oasis Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Bruce Springsteen and Coldplay will be on their musical tour next year so there will be no space at major venues in Britain.
As per The Sun, an insider shared. “Lady Gaga is planning the biggest tour of her career — but it will have to wait.”
The source went on to say, ”She sold out two nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during her 20-date Chromatica Ball tour in 2022 and the demand was so huge, she wants to push the boat out even more this time.”
“Her next album will be out in the new year and she hoped to spend much of the summer on tour,” they added.
The insider revealed, “But acts like Oasis and Coldplay have thwarted it,” adding “She has been told there’s no room at the inn, so she will have to make do with touring in 2026 instead.
They continued, “That won’t be music to the ears of her fans but at least it will give them time to save for tickets.”
Notably, after her flop movie Joker: Folie à Deux which she starred in alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Gaga released her first single Disease from her upcoming seventh studio album.