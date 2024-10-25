Kim Kardashian obsesses over BFF Paris Hilton at Hollywood Concert: Watch

Kim Kardashian swoons over "Iconique Queen" Paris Hilton!
The SKIMS founder graced Hilton’s concert at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday, October 24.
While enjoying the performance, The Kardashian star did not forget to heap praises on Hilton publicly.
Taking to her Instagram account, Kardashian shared several videos from the night as she first posted a photo of what appeared to be a pink poster board from the event, featuring Hilton’s recently released second album, Infinite Icon, and her name.
Next, she shared a clip from her vantage point in the audience, which featured Hilton in a pink sparkling outfit kicking off the concert before emerging on stage from below.
Her name “Paris” was displayed on the screen behind her as multiple dancers, donning a similar glittery outfit, joined her on stage.
In the next clip, Paris could be seen taking selfies and dancing onstage as she sat in front of a giant pink Motorola flip phone.
"Iconique Queen," Kardashian captioned the clip, referring to Hilton's new album.
To note, Kardashian and Hilton have been close friends for decades.
On one of the clips, which showed Hilton in another sparkling silver dress, Kim Kardashian wrote "Obsessed with her! @parishilton.”
Paris Hilton dropped her second record, Infinite Icon, on September 6 almost 20 years after her 2006 self-titled debut album.