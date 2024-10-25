Entertainment

Kim Kardashian obsesses over BFF Paris Hilton at Hollywood Concert: Watch

Paris Hilton rocked the stage at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday, October 24

  • by Web Desk
  • October 25, 2024








Kim Kardashian swoons over "Iconique Queen" Paris Hilton!

The SKIMS founder graced Hilton’s concert at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday, October 24.

While enjoying the performance, The Kardashian star did not forget to heap praises on Hilton publicly.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kardashian shared several videos from the night as she first posted a photo of what appeared to be a pink poster board from the event, featuring Hilton’s recently released second album, Infinite Icon, and her name.

The poster image was followed by a clip captured from Kardashian’s vantage point in the audience

Next, she shared a clip from her vantage point in the audience, which featured Hilton in a pink sparkling outfit kicking off the concert before emerging on stage from below.

Her name “Paris” was displayed on the screen behind her as multiple dancers, donning a similar glittery outfit, joined her on stage.

In the next clip, Paris could be seen taking selfies and dancing onstage as she sat in front of a giant pink Motorola flip phone.

"Iconique Queen," Kardashian captioned the clip, referring to Hilton's new album.

To note, Kardashian and Hilton have been close friends for decades.

On one of the clips, which showed Hilton in another sparkling silver dress, Kim Kardashian wrote "Obsessed with her! @parishilton.”

Paris Hilton dropped her second record, Infinite Icon, on September 6 almost 20 years after her 2006 self-titled debut album.

Highest tandem jump: Wigginton and Coker break world record

Highest tandem jump: Wigginton and Coker break world record
Matthew Perry's mom shares his chilling death prediction in final days: 'He felt it’

Matthew Perry's mom shares his chilling death prediction in final days: 'He felt it’
Liam Payne fans’ campaign for new law reaches parliament after hitting big milestone

Liam Payne fans’ campaign for new law reaches parliament after hitting big milestone
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'

Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'

Entertainment News

Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Liam Payne fans’ campaign for new law reaches parliament after hitting big milestone
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Sofia Vergara makes bombshell confession about her relationship status
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Lady Gaga fans in disbelief over new setback after 'Joker' flop
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Diddy ‘responsible’ for Jamie Foxx’s 2023 hospitalization?
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy's last decision 'will haunt her' forever
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Zendaya, Tom Holland set couple goals during NYC date night
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Matthew Perry’s sister, stepdad reflect on actor’s ‘sudden death’
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Nicole Kidman reveals her deepest wish at ‘Lioness’ season 2 premiere
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Cillian Murphy graces 'Small Things Like These' premiere in first appearance after Oscars
Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'
Keanu Reeves blushes with girlfriend Alexandra Grand at lunch date