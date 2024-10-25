Entertainment

Matthew Perry's mom shares his chilling death prediction in final days: 'He felt it’

Mattew Perry died at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023

  by Web Desk
  October 25, 2024


Matthew Perry’s mom, Suzanne Morrison has finally spoken out after a year of his tragic death.

In an in-depth interview with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, set to air on the one-year anniversary of Perry's death, Morrison revealed details about his final days.

“He went through a period, interestingly enough, just before he died when he was showing me one of his new houses,” she said.

Morrison continued, “He came up to me and he said, ‘I love you so much, and I’m so happy to be with you now. And I’m so...’ It was almost as though it was a premonition or something. I didn’t think about it at the time, but I thought, ‘How long has it been since we’ve had a conversation like that?’ It’s been years.”

She further revealed that the Friends star felt his death was near in final days.

“I think there was something… there was an inevitability to what was going to happen next to him, and he felt it very strongly,” she shared.

Morrison further added, “But he said, ‘I’m not frightened anymore.’ And it worried me.”

Mattew Perry died at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023, due to “acute effects of ketamine” and subsequent drowning, at his Los Angeles-area home. 

