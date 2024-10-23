Royal

Prince Harry honors Meghan Markle in touching tribute amid their ‘split'

The Duke of Sussex released his memoir Spare in paperback on October 22, 2024

  • October 23, 2024
Prince Harry has paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Meghan Markle, following their recent 'professional separation.'

The Duke of Sussex released his memoir Spare in paperback on October 22, but the UK edition is set to follow on October 24.

When the paperback edition was announced by Penguin Random House during the summer, they stated that "the contents of the book are unchanged," which includes Prince Harry's sincere dedication to his family.

The dedication reads: "For Meg and Archie and Lili…and of course, my mother."

For his bombshell memoir that reveals the role of the Royals family in his life, he gave tribute to his wife, Meghan Markle, their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, and his late mother, Princess Diana, who died following a car accident in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36.

The Duchess of Sussex is being honoured following her "professional separation" from Prince Harry, during which the couple has been carrying out more individual responsibilities rather than joint appearances.

Notably, Harry flew to New York on a solo trip for Climate Week, followed by a brief visit to London for the WellChild Awards.

While Meghan was in California along with her kids and during the time she attended the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024, as well as visiting Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara on a solo engagement.

Royal News

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway takes 'sick leave' from royal duties
King Charles, Queen Camilla share exclusive photos with Samoan PM Fiame
Princess Beatrice steps out solo after husband Edoardo’s emotional admission
Prince William misses Harry's 'upbeat' and 'joyful' spirit amid royal crisis
King Charles set to receive new honour in Samoa after Australia snub
Kate Middleton gives stern warning to Prince Harry as Duke's time running out
King Charles, Queen Camilla landed in Samoa after sharing delightful update
Meghan Markle extends support to close pal over her new achievement
King Charles, Queen Camilla end ‘historic’ Australia trip with ‘iconic’ moment
King Charles loses his calm as he stumbles during speech in Australia
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face huge humiliation after Portugal purchase
King Charles shares exciting news during his Australia trip