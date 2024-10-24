Royal

King Charles reflects on ‘hopeful’ cancer treatment developments after his diagnosis

The British Monarch commented on his health during his visit to the Melanoma Institute Australia in Sydney

  by Web Desk
  • October 24, 2024
King Charles has expressed optimism over recent advances in cancer treatment, calling the news 'encouraging' in light of his own diagnosis.

On October 22, 2024, the British Monarch made a comment about his health during his visit to the Melanoma Institute Australia in Sydney.

The trip occurred during the fifth day of his momentous trip with Queen Camilla, and was just one of the many places he visited alone.

On his visit to the Melanoma Institute Australia which is the world’s largest melanoma research and treatment facility, Charles met Australian of the Year Award winners Professor Georgina Long and Professor Richard Scolyer to hear more about their work in melanoma treatment.

Notably, Australia has the world's highest rates of melanoma and it is the country's third most common cancer.

According to ITV, Long told the King that they are improving treating the side effects of immunotherapy.

"When we stimulate the immune system, it can get confused and can start attacking normal tissue. And there are side effects that we become expert at managing," Long said.

"Oh! You do? According to the outlet, that’s very encouraging," the King replied.

During his visit to the Melanoma Institute Australia, the King also met Adam Brown, who is a patient of Long's, to hear about his cancer treatment experience. 

