Travis Kelce regrets missing Taylor Swift’s magical Miami shows

Taylor Swift concluded three nights in Miami on Sunday, October 20

  • by Web Desk
  • October 24, 2024
Travis Kelce revealed he experienced serious "FOMO" after missing Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Miami, admitting, "I wish I was there."

During his conversation on the latest episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared his sadness over missing the Lover crooner’s shows in Miami.

Notably, Travis’ brother Jason and their mother Donna Kelce, attended the October 18 show of Eras Tour.

“Well I had all the FOMO in the world with the entire family and a lot of our friends being there,” Travis said.

The NFL player added, “I had a bunch of friends that were also down by the stage, that had been to a few shows overseas, and they were saying the same thing that you're saying. The Miami stadium was just on another level.”

“Dude it was Incredible,” Jason said, adding, “It was incredible.”

Travis added, “Man, I wish I was there.

“Everyone had a good time,” Jason noted, referring to his family.

He continued, “Not only did everyone have a good time but everybody has been texting over the last couple of days since then like, ‘Dude, she’s just incredible.’ ”

“Keep killing it,” Travis agreed.

To note, Taylor Swift concluded three nights in Miami on Sunday, October 20.

