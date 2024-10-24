Royal

Prince Harry secretly drops new memoir amid King Charles's Samoa tour

The Duke of Sussex's 'Spare' fresh version was released in the US on October 22, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 24, 2024


Prince Harry's explosive memoir Spare has made headlines after hitting shelves with a fresh edition while King Charles is busy on Samoa trip with wife Queen Camilla.

The Duke of Sussex's bombshell book was first published in January 2023.

Previously, the younger son of his majesty hinted that there was enough material for another memoir. However, there won’t be any new additional chapters in the latest paperback version.

Penguin Random House, the publishing house, confirmed in August that the paperback version of Spare "will have the same cover image as the hardcover edition, a newly designed package and the contents of the book are unchanged.”

In the original memoir, Harry made shocking claims against his brother Prince William. He shared that the Prince of Wales had physically attacked him in his former Kensington Palace home.

He also branded his stepmother Camilla "dangerous" and got candid about intricate relationship with royals after his wedding with Meghan Markle in 2018.

The paperback version of the Duke’s Spare was released in the US on 22 October and then the UK two days later.

Furthermore, Charles and Camilla arrived in Samoa for a three-day trip on October 23, 2024.

King Charles receives tragic news from UK amid his joyful Samoa trip
King Charles reflects on ‘hopeful’ cancer treatment developments after his diagnosis
Prince Harry honors Meghan Markle in touching tribute amid their ‘split'
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway takes 'sick leave' from royal duties
King Charles, Queen Camilla share exclusive photos with Samoan PM Fiame
Princess Beatrice steps out solo after husband Edoardo’s emotional admission
Prince William misses Harry's 'upbeat' and 'joyful' spirit amid royal crisis
King Charles set to receive new honour in Samoa after Australia snub
Kate Middleton gives stern warning to Prince Harry as Duke's time running out
King Charles, Queen Camilla landed in Samoa after sharing delightful update
Meghan Markle extends support to close pal over her new achievement
King Charles, Queen Camilla end ‘historic’ Australia trip with ‘iconic’ moment