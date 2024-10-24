Anna Kendrick breaks silence on escaping 7-year long abusive relationship

Anna Kendrick opens up about the 7-year-long abusive relationship she had with her former partner.
During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kendrick admitted that she found it “difficult to identify” the truth about her former partner for many years.
“I was, like, reading all the articles and going, ‘This doesn’t look … like, some of it looks like how they’re describing it, but not completely,’” she shared.
Kendrick continued, “It was like an overnight switch … that went on for about a year. So it didn’t follow that more traditional, like, it’s like a frog in boiling water thing where it started slow.”
The Pitch Perfect actress, who hasn’t disclosed the name of her ex-partner, revealed that initially she believed herself as cause of their relationship problems.
However, she later realized that her ex was the real problem in their relationship.
“It came out of absolutely nowhere, but was built on this foundation of I had so much love and trust for that person, so I thought it had to be me,” she added.
Anna also shared that her therapist actually “bought his stuff kind of hook, line, and sinker.”
“I’ve had several sessions with him in the last several years where he’s apologized to me because I think he realized what was going on, like, right toward the end,” she added.
Anna Kendrick further admitted that now she has set boundaries for the future.