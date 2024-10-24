World

Odisha and west Bengal brace for Cyclone Dana with major evacuations

The storm is expected to hit the coastal areas with wind speeds of 100-120 km/h (62-74 mph)

  • by Web Desk
  • October 24, 2024
Around one million people were evacuated on Thursday, October 24, from regions of India’s eastern coast as Tropical Cyclone Dana drew near.

As per BBC, considering this, schools, airports and train services have already been shut down.

The storm is expected to hit the coastal areas with wind speeds of 100-120 km/h (62-74 mph).

As per reports, the neighbouring state of West Bengal has also evacuated residents.

Odisha evacuated more than a million people from 14 districts, while West Bengal evacuated over 300,000 people from coastal areas.

The weather department warned that heavy rainfall is expected within 24 hours.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi assured that all the arrangements were made to tackle all these situations.

He said, “We are fully prepared to deal with the storm. Don't panic, be safe and be careful.”

Health officials had prepared relief camps with food, water and health facilities for the residents to ensure their safety.

Odisha was devastated by a much more powerful cyclone in 1999 that killed more than 10,000 people.

