Shahid Kapoor shares hilarious Kardashians-inspired video with wife Mira

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor tied the knot in July, 2015

  by Web Desk
  October 24, 2024
Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor have left fans in stiches with a hilarious Kardashians-inspired video from their Diwali photo shoot.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor shared a BTS clip of their photo session for Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. 

For the special occasion, the Haider star chose a white outfit, which he complemented with a matching shawl, draped elegantly around his neck.

Meanwhile, Mira looked drop-dead gorgeous in golden and white shimmery saree paired with elegant earrings and stylish rings.

The video, titled, “What it takes to get that one picture," captures a fun moment between the lovebirds, who could be seen making fun of themselves while selecting a perfect photo from shoot.

“In today’s episode of keeping up with the Kapoors…” the Kabir Singh starlum penned, nodding to all time famouse Keeping Up With The Kardashians show.


Soon after the reel posted, their fans thronged the comment section with love.

“You both look so beautiful together,” a fan expressed.

Another penned, “Made for each other.”

The third wrote, “This is something honesty of a couple” highlighting their fun moments.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been happily married since 2015 and shares two kids, Zain and Misha.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will be next star in Zee Studios movie Deva, set to premier on February 14, 2025. 

