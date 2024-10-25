Keanu Reeves blushes with girlfriend Alexandra Grand at lunch date

Entertainment

Keanu Reeves makes public appearance with girlfriend Alexandra Grant in London

  by Web Desk
  October 25, 2024
Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant enjoyed a PDA pack day in London.

The John Wick actor, 60, and his visual artist girlfriend, 51, went for a lunch date at Scott's in Mayfair, London, on October 24, 2024.

Keanu chose a camel brown blazer jacket with red lining, and a black T-shirt with matching trousers for the romantic lunch date. While Alexandra decided to go for a darker look.

She donned a long black maxi skirt with a white translucent mock-neck shirt. 

The visual artist finished the look with a mini black Celine crossbody bag, a pair of black block-heeled combat boots and gold earrings.

Credit: PEOPLE
Credit: PEOPLE

An insider previously told PEOPLE about the couple, "They're often invited to events but only attend ones that truly matter to them. They're both homebodies. They'd much rather entertain at home. They often have friends over for dinner. It's always the best.”

"This is the most fun and positive relationship that Keanu has ever been in," the source continued, adding that Alexandra is "adorable, sweet, caring and funny," and “a rare gem” that “everyone just loves.”

Notably, Keanu and Alexandra went public about their relationship in 2019.

