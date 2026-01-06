Entertainment
Sadie Sink breaks silence on Eleven's bittersweet fate in 'Stranger Things'

Sadie Sink has given her hot take on Eleven's story in the finale of Stranger Things.

On Monday, January 5, The Whale star appeared on The Tonight Show and got candid about the final episode of the hit Netflix show.

Jimmy introduced her warmly, "Sadie, welcome back to the show. I'm so happy. We have so much to talk about. I want to talk about "Stranger Things." I want to get into all the theories and everything like that."

The young star also addressed Eleven's fate, noting, "I think she's dead. I don't know. Is that like a hot take or something I think, like, Mike's story is like just one last story, and that's like -- then they say goodbye to childhood. But that's just one final tale, and that's it."


While reflecting on her scene of escaping Upside Down, Sadie shared, "No, when I was shooting it, I don't know if the sense of urgency crossed my mind. But then, like, watching it, I'm like, yeah, clearly I'm, like, taking my sweet time with it.."

Sadie starred alongside Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Noah Schnapp.

The finale of the series was released on December 31, 2025.

