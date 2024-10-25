Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce

JLo officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, 2024 in the Los Angeles County Superior Court

  Web Desk
  • October 25, 2024
Jennifer Lopez has been trying to “forget” estranged husband Ben Affleck after filing for divorce a few months back.

The pair who got married in a dreamy Las Vegas wedding on July 17, 2022, have parted ways after JLo officially filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 20, in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Lopez tied all the “desperate” ways to move on from the Daredevil actor.

A source recently told In Touch, “She’s already given the go-ahead for these hunks to be auditioned and served up for her. She was very respectful and totally loyal to Ben even after he walked out on her, but now all bets are off.”

The tipster further explained, “She’s desperate to forget about Ben and get over the anguish he’s put her through and the best way she can do that is by having some no strings attached fun with hot young guys.”

Earlier this month, Lopez got candid about how she “feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary” post divorce during conversation with Interview magazine’s Nikki Glaser.

The Atlas starlet added, “But when you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like, actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself. Being in a relationship doesn’t define me.”

Last Friday, Ben and his ex wife Jennifer Garner were spotted at the Brentwood event together, while Jennifer Lopez came alone.

