Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Taylor Swift after surprise 'Espresso' duet

Sabrina Carpenter has penned a heartfelt note for her pal Taylor Swift after giving a surprise performance at her Eras Tour concert.
During the electrifying performance at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on October 26, the pair sang Espresso, Please, Please Please and Taylor’s hit track Is It Over Now?
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, October 27, Sabrina paid tribute to her BFF and posted multiple pictures and clips from the show.
She captioned the post, “only stage i’d ever wanna see on a day off !!!!”
In one clip, the Short n' Sweet hitmaker made a grand entrance on the stage in a mini white dress, waving at audience.
One framed featured Sabrina singing alongside Taylor as the Love Story artist played guitar.
Sabrina concluded the post, “thank you for working late, thank you for being a singer and thank you for having me (white heart emoji) @taylorswift i love you!!”
Moreover, Taylor debuted a new sparkly Koi fish-printed dress in the same show.
She wore a low V-neck ensemble with an orange bodice with a white and blue skirt for a surprise set.
The Cruel Summer crooner finished her look with pair of blue dance heels for the concert night.