Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Taylor Swift after surprise 'Espresso' duet

The BFF duo performed Sabrina’s 'Espresso', 'Please, Please Please' and Taylor’s hit single 'Is It Over Now?'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024


Sabrina Carpenter has penned a heartfelt note for her pal Taylor Swift after giving a surprise performance at her Eras Tour concert.

During the electrifying performance at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on October 26, the pair sang Espresso, Please, Please Please and Taylor’s hit track Is It Over Now?

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, October 27, Sabrina paid tribute to her BFF and posted multiple pictures and clips from the show.

She captioned the post, “only stage i’d ever wanna see on a day off !!!!”

In one clip, the Short n' Sweet hitmaker made a grand entrance on the stage in a mini white dress, waving at audience.

One framed featured Sabrina singing alongside Taylor as the Love Story artist played guitar.

Sabrina concluded the post, “thank you for working late, thank you for being a singer and thank you for having me (white heart emoji) @taylorswift i love you!!”

Moreover, Taylor debuted a new sparkly Koi fish-printed dress in the same show.

She wore a low V-neck ensemble with an orange bodice with a white and blue skirt for a surprise set.

The Cruel Summer crooner finished her look with pair of blue dance heels for the concert night.

Adele breaks silence on ‘rare’ medical disease that left her partially deaf

Adele breaks silence on ‘rare’ medical disease that left her partially deaf
McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Quarter Pounder back without onions

McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Quarter Pounder back without onions
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Taylor Swift after surprise 'Espresso' duet

Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Taylor Swift after surprise 'Espresso' duet
Police of Wales finds missing women with snake bite after six days

Police of Wales finds missing women with snake bite after six days

Entertainment News

Police of Wales finds missing women with snake bite after six days
Cillian Murphy reveals challenges of reprising Tommy Shelby's for 'Peaky Blinders' film
Police of Wales finds missing women with snake bite after six days
Sophie Turner drops sizzling photos with boyfriend on his birthday: ‘30, flirty and thriving’
Police of Wales finds missing women with snake bite after six days
Cillian Murphy announces shocking plans for 2025 after whirlwind year
Police of Wales finds missing women with snake bite after six days
Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
Police of Wales finds missing women with snake bite after six days
Coldplay setlist for music of Spheres Tour in Australia leaks
Police of Wales finds missing women with snake bite after six days
Adele breaks down in tears as Celine Dion attends her Las Vegas Residency
Police of Wales finds missing women with snake bite after six days
Olivia Rodrigo set to grace 2025 Glastonbury festival
Police of Wales finds missing women with snake bite after six days
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter groove to ‘Espresso’ in surprise duet
Police of Wales finds missing women with snake bite after six days
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco kick off Halloween fest with first couple's costume reveal
Police of Wales finds missing women with snake bite after six days
Johnny Depp receives lifetime achievement award at Rome Film Festival
Police of Wales finds missing women with snake bite after six days
Taylor Swift drops subtle tribute to Travis Kelce at New Orleans Eras Tour concert
Police of Wales finds missing women with snake bite after six days
Reese Witherspoon finds joy in dating Oliver Haarmann: 'Having fun'