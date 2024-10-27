Sophie Turner drops sizzling photos with boyfriend on his birthday: ‘30, flirty and thriving’

Entertainment

Sophie Turner celebrates boyfriend Peregrine Pearson's 30th birthday with sweet tribute

  • by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024
Sophie Turner is sinking in love on boyfriend Peregrine Pearson’s birthday!

The Games of Throne actor took to her Instagram account on Sunday, October to celebrate Pearson’s 30th birthday with a series of cute photos of the them.

“Happy Birthday my angel pie,” Turner penned alongside the photos, adding, “30, flirty and thriving.”

She kicked off her carousel with a sizzling photo of them, which showed the pair sharing a tender smooch as Turner leaned backwards in Pearson’s arms under a lit marque at night.


The next photo showed them cozying up together, sitting on a deck in in front of a lake at sunset.

While, in another photo, Turner and Pearson sat beside each other on a boat during a sunny day.

Other snaps showed the lovebirds posing together by a hot air balloon, embracing at a party, and sharing a laugh on a ski slope.

Turner and Pearson first ignited dating rumors in October 23, when they spotted kissing, just two months after Turner's ex Joe Jonas had filed for divorce.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas shares daughters Willa and Delphine.

