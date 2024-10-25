Entertainment

Diddy ‘responsible’ for Jamie Foxx’s 2023 hospitalization?

Jamie Foxx was hospitalized due to health crisis while filming ‘Back in Action’ in April 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • October 25, 2024
Diddy ‘responsible’ for Jamie Foxx’s 2023 hospitalization?
Diddy ‘responsible’ for Jamie Foxx’s 2023 hospitalization?

Jamie Foxx recently broke silence on his 2023 hospitalization, revealing whether Sean Diddy Combs was the reason behind his mysterious 2023 hospitalization.

During Foxx’s upcoming Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, three eyewitnesses who attended the recordings of the show, opened up and revealed that the actor was discussing allegations involving Diddy behind his hospitalization.

However, all three sources remembered the Day Shift actor’s words differently so it can not be predicted which one of them would be the true one, reported Page Six.

In a video uploaded by Comedy Hype on October 7, Choke No Joke, who is a videographer, producer, and director, told the channel that he attended two of the three shows of Jamie Foxx at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta.

“Jamie has a special coming out on Netflix called ‘What Had Happened Was,’ and I went to the taping of it. It was three days taping. I went to the first show; I went to the last show,” said Choke.

He claimed that during the recordings, the Robin Hood actor stated that Sean Combs was responsible behind whatever happened to him, but it is not confirmed whether these comments will be included in the special of not.

“Diddy was responsible for what happened to him, and [Foxx] is the one who called the FBI on [Combs],” he told.

When Choke was asked whether these comments were made sarcastically, he replied that he did not think it was a joke.

He continued, “After [Foxx] said, ‘Diddy did something to me,’ he said, ‘And I’m the one who called the feds on him,'” Choke reiterated, hypothesizing that Foxx might have done so because he was “scared.”

Choke No Joke further put weight on his statement by alleging that Jamie Foxx had been out of the spotlight since that accident and as soon as Sean Diddy Combs went behind the bars, he has reappeared at the Dallas football game and is filming a special.

Apple-sized brain tumours removed from patient's eyebrows in historic surgery

Apple-sized brain tumours removed from patient's eyebrows in historic surgery
Kriti Sanon thrilled to share screen time with 'Do Patti' actress Kajol

Kriti Sanon thrilled to share screen time with 'Do Patti' actress Kajol

Inside pink cocaine: Dangerous drug allegedly linked to Liam Payne’s death

Inside pink cocaine: Dangerous drug allegedly linked to Liam Payne’s death
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere

Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere

Entertainment News

Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy's last decision 'will haunt her' forever
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
Zendaya, Tom Holland set couple goals during NYC date night
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
Matthew Perry’s sister, stepdad reflect on actor’s ‘sudden death’
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
Nicole Kidman reveals her deepest wish at ‘Lioness’ season 2 premiere
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
Blake Lively rings in Ryan Reynolds’ birthday with BIG surprise
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
Cillian Murphy graces 'Small Things Like These' premiere in first appearance after Oscars
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
Keanu Reeves blushes with girlfriend Alexandra Grand at lunch date
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
Selena Gomez radiates timeless beauty at red carpet in sleek black gown
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy takes swipe at her post-breakup songs
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
Megan Thee Stallion binge-watches 'Sex and the City’: ‘This is the best thing’
Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere
Justin Bieber supports wife Hailey's Rhode skincare event with PDA-filled exit