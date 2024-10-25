Diddy ‘responsible’ for Jamie Foxx’s 2023 hospitalization?

Jamie Foxx recently broke silence on his 2023 hospitalization, revealing whether Sean Diddy Combs was the reason behind his mysterious 2023 hospitalization.
During Foxx’s upcoming Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, three eyewitnesses who attended the recordings of the show, opened up and revealed that the actor was discussing allegations involving Diddy behind his hospitalization.
However, all three sources remembered the Day Shift actor’s words differently so it can not be predicted which one of them would be the true one, reported Page Six.
In a video uploaded by Comedy Hype on October 7, Choke No Joke, who is a videographer, producer, and director, told the channel that he attended two of the three shows of Jamie Foxx at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta.
“Jamie has a special coming out on Netflix called ‘What Had Happened Was,’ and I went to the taping of it. It was three days taping. I went to the first show; I went to the last show,” said Choke.
He claimed that during the recordings, the Robin Hood actor stated that Sean Combs was responsible behind whatever happened to him, but it is not confirmed whether these comments will be included in the special of not.
“Diddy was responsible for what happened to him, and [Foxx] is the one who called the FBI on [Combs],” he told.
When Choke was asked whether these comments were made sarcastically, he replied that he did not think it was a joke.
He continued, “After [Foxx] said, ‘Diddy did something to me,’ he said, ‘And I’m the one who called the feds on him,'” Choke reiterated, hypothesizing that Foxx might have done so because he was “scared.”
Choke No Joke further put weight on his statement by alleging that Jamie Foxx had been out of the spotlight since that accident and as soon as Sean Diddy Combs went behind the bars, he has reappeared at the Dallas football game and is filming a special.