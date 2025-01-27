Entertainment

Travis Kelce pays special homage to Taylor Swift after Super Bowl victory

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first made headlines in September 2023 due to their whirlwind romance

Taylor Swift was over the moon as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, paid a heartfelt tribute to the singer after winning a second Super Bowl spot.

In the viral video clips, the mega popstar was all smiles and teary-eyed when the 35-year-old NFL athlete began his winning speech after his hard-fought win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 26th.

Travis took the stage at Arrowhead Stadium alongside his teammates, including Patrick Mahomes and their head coach, Andy Reid.

Taylor and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's mother, Donna Kelce, were watching his celebratory speech from the field.

The NFL star shouted out to the fans and said, "Play in front of Arrowhead Stadium like this every single AFC Championship."

Later he began singing KC & The Sunshine Band's superhit track Get Down Tonight while pointing fingers at his girlfriend.

"Hey, before you guys get out of here, Just dance. Make a little love," Travis sang. He also asked the crowd to join him in completing the song.

The couple, who began making it to the headlines due to their whirlwind romance in September 2023, was photographed sharing several PDA-filled moments on the ground.   

