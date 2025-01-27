'Alien: Earth' teaser surprises fans with Xenomorphs' 'nerve wracking' return

Alien: Earth official teaser has displayed during AFC championship game, creating excitement among fans like never before.
The Alien franchise, which started in 1979, has been gaining it’s fame back with movies like Alien: Convenant and Alien: Romulus.
FX and Hulu have joined hands to keep the popularity of the Alien-verse at it’s peak with the first ever sci-fi horror TV series airing in 2025 summer.
The teaser, which was released on Sunday was is based on a creature, Xenomorph, wreaking havoc in the fallen spaceship, with the phrase, "containment breach" repeating in a loop.
Alien: Earth storyline:
The story follows the journey of a young woman and a group of soldiers, who make a chilling discovery that puts them against the planet’s greatest threat after a mysterious spacecraft crash lands on Earth.
Alien: Earth includes Sydney Chandler, who will be leading the project alongside Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Timothy Olyphant, Babou Ceesay, Adrian Edmondson, Samuel Blenkin, Erana James, David Rysdahl, Lily Newmark, Moe Bar-El and Diem Camille.
Noah Hawley, the director of the series shared with Deadline last year, "There’s something about seeing a Xenomorph in the wilds of Earth with your own eyes."
He added while emphasising on the horror-part of Alien: Earth, "That is truly chilling to think of it moving here among us, and so I can’t tell you under what circumstances you’ll see that, but you’ll see it – and you’re going to lock your door that night."
Alien: Earth garners immense praises from fans
The franchise fans turned to comments to show their excitement about the upcoming series.
One fan wrote, "Literally just saw this at the Bills game…this is gonna be really interesting see that this ship crash lands on Earth."
While another added, "100% visual effect…I want real shots with real sets."
A third enthusiasts penned, "Seeing the pale blue face of the Earth just outside the window really amps up the dread. This is going to be something wild."
Alien: Earth release date
The official release date for Alien: Earth has not been made public, but it will be streaming on Hulu in Summer 2025.