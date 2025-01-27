Entertainment

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars to perform ‘Die with a Smile’ at Grammys 2025?

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s hit track ‘Die with a Smile’ was released on August 16, 2024

  • January 27, 2025

Grammys 2025 is trying to bring a banger performance!

On Monday, January 27, The Sun reported that the bosses at the Recording Academy are “desperate” to get the Bloody Mary songstress and the That’s What I Like hitmaker to grace their stage with a mind-blowing performance.

It was also reported that the makers are trying to get the singers perform their 2024 hit track Die with a Smile at the star-studded event.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that the duo’s superhit song is up for two awards at the Grammys 2025.

While, it is yet to be confirm whether Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will perform at the glitzy ceremony, a source told the outlet, “Grammys night is going to be massive, and everyone is hoping it can truly kick-start a huge year for Gaga.”

“She and her team are deep in talks to get her to perform at the ceremony for the first time in years. She's up for two awards so hopefully she won't go home empty handed,” the source continued.

For those unversed, the Poker Face singer has won 13 Grammy Awards for her hit songs.

Grammy Awards 2025 are scheduled on February 3, 2025.

