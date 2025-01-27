Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes set BFF goals after Travis Kelce, Patrick win

Travis Kelce kisses girlfriend Taylor Swift after huge Super Bowl win

  • January 27, 2025
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes set another BFF goals as they attended their partner’s, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, NFL game.

On Sunday, January 26, the Kansas City Chiefs won against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium and secured a place at Super Bowl.

The pop icon and the 29-year-old soccer player were spotted sharing a sweet hug as their partners win the game.

Moreover, Travis‘ mom Donna Kelce and Patrick‘s mom Randi Mahomes, along with his younger sister Mia Randall, also showed up for the moral support.

In one of the viral clips, Taylor and Travis shared an intimate kiss on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs win.

For the important game, the Cruel Summer singer donned a $5,000 black and gold Louis Vuitton Monogram Jacquard Knit Jacket, complement by a $550 matching LV Spark Beanie

She finished the chic look with a $2,850 Louis Vuitton chain wallet, red tights and the $1,760 Louis Vuitton Star Trail Ankle Boots.

Notably, Kansas City Chiefs has secured a spot at the Super Bowl, they will face the Philadelphia Eagles for a repeat of the 2023 championship game.

