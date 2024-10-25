Trending

Kajol defends her rude behaviour with paparazzi: 'Thats's me'

Kajol breaks silence on her viral videos of rude encounter with paparazzi

  October 25, 2024


Kajol has broken her silence on the recent criticism surrounding her rude behavior towards paparazzi.

During a recent interview with Zoom, the Dilwale actress defended her behavior saying that she won't conform to unrealistic expectations that celebrities must always present a polished image.

“I do get angry. I have bad days and good days—that’s me,” Kajol added while talking about the viral videos of her getting angry in public.

She further added, “I think that I cannot and will not sit down and edit myself time and again for somebody else’s idea of ‘she is a celebrity and she should not lose her temper’.”

In one of the videos making rounds on social media, Kajol could be seen scolding the paparazzi at her Durga Puja celebrations.

“People are standing behind you for anjouli. Please move aside, please side,” Kajol said angrily to the paparazzi for coming close to the idol while wearing shoes.

In another viral video, Kajol hit back at a journalist telling them to stop asking silly questions.

On the work front, Kajol will be next seen in a role of police officer in Krti Sanon’s productional debut, Do Patti.

