Prince William gathers Hollywood A-listers for major upcoming event

Prince William is gearing to welcome a star-studded line up of Hollywood celebrities at the upcoming Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony.
The Prince of Wales will be joined by the likes of Nina Dobrev, Heidi Klum, Billy Porter and Robert Irwin at the studded award ceremony of his environmental initiative in South Africa on November 6, 2024.
As per people, The Vampire Diaries alum and the America's Got Talent judge will attend the Earthshot Prize Awards with rapper and actor Tobe Nwigwe and renowned model Winnie Harlow.
Klum expressed her thoughts on attending the event in a statement, noting, "As someone who uses my platform to advocate for a better future for our children, I am deeply inspired by The Earthshot Prize’s ambition to find and support solutions for a healthy planet."
She added, "I am so happy to be a part of the incredible evening the Earthshot Awards has in store to celebrate innovators and encourage our youth to be part of building a better future."
Meanwhile Dobrev also shared her thoughts, adding, “As someone who cares deeply about the health of our oceans, I have been so inspired to see the Earthshot Prize focus on identifying solutions across Africa and around the world that will help ensure these vital ecosystems are protected for generations to come."
Prince William's Earthshot Prize Awards is a initiative to acknowledge the ideas and innovations to heal the planet by honouring them.
The awards are presented in five different categories including, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, and Fix Our Climate.
To note, each winner receives $1.3 million, providing them with the support needed to scale their ideas.