Pakistan secures first home Test series win in nearly four years against England

Pakistan have finally won their first Test series at home in nearly four years against England in the three-match series in Rawalpindi.
This victory also marks Pakistan’s first victory under the leadership of Shan Masood.
Sajid Khan and Noman Ali proved to be the heroes of the match, taking all 10 wickets as England was bowled out for just 112 runs.
Noman achieved remarkable figures of 6 for 42 runs, while Sajid took 4 wickets for 69 runs.
England resumed the day at 24 for 3, with Joe Root leading the score by 33 runs.
Sajid, who took 19 wickets in two matches was named Man of the Series.
On day 2, Noman and Saud Shakeel built remarkable partnership of 88 runs, with Noman scoring 45 runs.
Saud scored impressive 134 runs before losing his wicket.
Shortly after the win, Shaheen Afridi took to his Instagram handle and congratulated the team and shared a heartwarming story.
He wrote, “What an emphatic way to introduce #AqibBall to the world! Pitch-perfect performance from the spin duo Noman and Sajid, and incredible century by Saud Shakeel. Congratulations Pakistan!”
The last series win at home for Pakistan was in January 2021 when they claimed a 2-0 victory over South Africa.