National polls take unexpected turn ahead of US presidential elections

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are targeting several key states ahead of the Nov. 5 elections

  • by Web Desk
  • October 26, 2024
As the US presidential elections draw near, the competition between both candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is increasingly becoming intense.

Many national polls revealed that Harris is either leading or tied with Trump in the race in recent months.

However, the latest poll overturns the previous poll as it reveals that Trump is now gaining momentum in many national polls.

Both the candidates are targeting Pennsylvania, Michigan and several other key states that are expected to decide the outcome of the November.5 election.

Harris joined the race in July after Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.

Wall Street Journal: (WSJ)

A Wall Street Journal (WSJ) poll of 1,500 registered voters conducted from October 19 to October 22 showed Trump leading by three percentage points, with 49% backing him and 46% supporting Harris,

Earlier, poll conducted in August revealed Harris leading by one point, 48% to 47%.

Forbes:

A Forbes poll of 1,244 likely voters conducted from October 20 to October 21 showed Trump leading Harris by two percentage points, with 51% supporting Harris and 49% backing Trump.

