UK braces for bone-chilling temperatures, heavy snow THIS November

The United Kingdom (UK) is bracing for a harsh cold spell from early November.
The areas such as Wick, Inverness, and Aberdeen are expected to experience the worst of the winter onslaught.
Some areas may experience a freezing temperature of -2C, with Scotland, Wales and Devon among the most affected zones.
Recent weather maps show that the arctic blast will bring heavy snow, continued rain, and strong -1°C winds.
The Met Office warned, "Conditions are likely to turn more unsettled and windy for the rest of this week, with temperatures dropping sharply. The outlook for next week has become milder and a bit calmer, with occasional dry spells, although there is still a risk of colder conditions breaking through at some point later next week or so."
Local areas in northwest Scotland can expect severe snow including Talmine, Tongue, Lairg, Ullapool, Dingwall, Garve, Fort Augustus, and Mallaig.
Other regions preparing for the blast include Herefordshire, Lincolnshire and Cumbria.
Meanwhile, Scotland's Cairngorms National Park is predicted to experience temperatures dropping to a bone-chilling -10C.
The forecaster said, "Some colder air to filter into parts of Scotland with perhaps some snow over high ground," adding, "Otherwise, high pressure will tend to dominate for much of the rest of this period across more southern, and perhaps central, areas, with a continuation of drier than average conditions likely."
Several UK towns were also warned to brace for a 150-mile-long snow blast.