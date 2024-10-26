Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle part ways professionally citing ‘toxicity’ issues

The Sussexes have made multiple solo engagements in the past two months due to their professional split

  • by Web Desk
  • October 26, 2024


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly chosen to separate their professional paths due to “rising toxicity” surrounding their joint projects.

As per GB news, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made multiple solo engagements in the past two months due to their professional split.

The PR expert, Ed Coram James asserted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's as a brand are stronger when they are alone, comparatively together as a couple.

He said, "Since their marriage, Harry and Meghan have had a distinct brand. That brand is based on a duo. Call it 'Harry and Meghan', call it 'the Sussexes', call it whatever you like. The fact is that for years they have become synonymous with one another.

The expert added, "And, since the famous Oprah interview, in which they took a simmering disagreement between themselves and the rest of the Royal Family and essentially declared all-out-war, that brand has been steadily becoming more toxic and thus commercially untenable to the point where not that many major brands are going to be rushing to write them a large cheque based on their brand value.

James continued, "When combined, the Sussexes brand is, from a PR perspective, toxic. But, when separate, they have a genuine chance of creating an entirely separate brand, with completely different labels."

Notably, after their professional split, the rumours were ignited that their marriage is also facing challenges.

