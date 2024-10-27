Prince William addresses Prince Harry publicly for first time in six years

Prince William has taken a trip down the memory lane of emotional childhood moments with Prince Harry.
The Prince of Wales has addressed his younger brother publicly for the first time in six years.
In the viral clip from future king’s upcoming two-part documentary titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, he shared a fond memory with late mother Princess Diana and the Duke of Sussex.
The royal family member recalled, "My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10. I had never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious about what to expect."
William’s latest remarks about Harry turned out to be his first public mention of the Spare author in several years.
He also paid a touching tribute to Diana and shared how she used to make everyone feel loved around her.
William gushed about his late mom, "My mother went about her usual, making everyone feel relaxed, having a laugh and joking with everyone.”
The Prince of Wales shared the struggles and challenges of five-year Homewards program, which aims to end homelessness in the UK, through Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.
The upcoming documentary is set to air on October 30, 2024.