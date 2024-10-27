Taylor Swift drops subtle tribute to Travis Kelce at New Orleans Eras Tour concert

Taylor Swift gave a heartfelt nod to beau Travis Kelce during her Eras Tour concert in New Orleans.
During her Eras Tour concert at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, October 25, the Lover crooner took a cue from the NFL star.
The fans considered the move was a subtle tribute to Kelce by his ladylove Swift.
While performing the outro of her hit Midnight Rain, Swift sang the words while miming the tossing of a football,"And he never thinks of me / Except when I'm on TV."
Soon after the video went viral the fans rushed to the comment section to express their excitement over the Fortnight songstress' special nod to her beau the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35.
"TRAVIS CATCH THE BALL," one person commented.
"@newheightshow @JasonKelce is this proper football form?" a second fan asked, referring to Travis' podcast New Heights.
"Shes just tayvoodooing for the Chiefs in February," another joked.
Previously, Swift added Kelce into her Eras Tours shows as she gave a nod to him by copying his iconic archer pose during Midnight Rain, pretending to shoot with a bow and arrow.