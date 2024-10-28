Entertainment

Liam Payne’s ‘Building the Band’ on hold after singer’s tragic death

The ‘Night Changes’ singer’s Netflix talent competition show was scheduled to air in 2025

  by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024
Liam Payne’s upcoming Netflix talent show Building the Band is reportedly stalled after the former One Direction singer’s tragic death.

The late singer, who passed away after falling off a hotel balcony in Argentina on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, had wrapped up filming for the show just two months ago in August.

On the show, the Night Changes singer worked as a mentor along with the former R&B-pop group member, Nicole Scherzinger, and the American singer and actress Kelly Rowland on the UK-based competition series, helping 50 singers compete for a change to form a band, as per The Sun.

However, the series has been put on hold to grieve the loss of the beloved One Direction singer.

“It is too soon to make a decision, but the show has definitely not been shelved. Filming was completed at the end of summer,” reported a source to the outlet.

They continued, “Netflix will sit down with Liam’s family when the time is right to speak about the series and when it could be released. Everyone involved is devastated and their heart goes out to his family. There is no rush or pressure to release the series.”

The insider also disclose that it will simply be a “beautiful tribute” to the singer and captures him living his best in the few months before his death.

Meanwhile, the show, which was hosted by Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, concluded in the summer at Aviva Studios in Manchester.

Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere