Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's EXCLUSIVE photos from London date go viral

Priyanka Chopra was spotted spending quality time with husband Nick Jonas in London!
A picture from the couple’s dinner date surfaced on the internet which saw the duo nailing looks as they stepped out for a romantic evening together.
The restaurant in London that hosted the pair released a collage of pictures featuring memorable moments.
The American singer opted to wear a hoodie with cargo pants while PeeCee stunned in an oversized light blue shirt, offering major style inspiration.
To further amp up their style game the duo donned caps and carried sling bags as they posed with different members of the restaurant team.
“We were absolutely thrilled to host Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at our venue. It was an honor to have such incredible guests share their evening with us.
The caption further read, "Thank you for choosing us—we hope to see you again soon!”
Fans immediately rushed to the comments section to shower love using heart-eye emojis.
For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who tied the knot in 2018, are pure couple goals