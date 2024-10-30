Channing Tatum shares big news about Zoë Kravitz hours before their split news

Channing Tatum shared a post about his upcoming film, Alpha Gang, alongside Zoë Kravitz, just hours before their split news became public.
On Tuesday, multiple sources reported to PEOPLE that Tatum and Kravitz have called of their engagement after dating for three years.
However, hours before their split news broke, Tatum reposted a screenshot of a Deadline article on his Instagram Stories about their upcoming appearance in the Zellner brothers' forthcoming film Alpha Gang.
He just posted a screenshot, initially shared by Dave Bautista, without writing anything.
"Alpha Gang follows alien invaders disguised as a ruthless 1950s biker gang sent to conquer Earth—until emotions derail their mission," Bautista captioned the post.
He further added, "Thrilled to join this project with the Zellner brothers and an out of this world cast. Get ready for something epic! #AlphaGang."
Besides Bautista, Kravitz, and Tatum, the film, starring and produced by Cate Blanchett, will also include Steven Yeun, Léa Seydoux and Riley Keough in the main cast, as per Deadline.
The reportedly estranged couple first sparked dating rumors after Kravitz cast Tatum in her film Blink Twice in 2021.
According to PEOPLE, Channing Ttatum and Zoë Kravitz got engaged in October 2023.