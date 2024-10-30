Entertainment

Taylor Swift hails ‘pop princess’ Sabrina Carpenter in New Orleans tribute post

Sabrina Carpenter surprised fans with 'Espresso', 'Please, Please Please' duet with Taylor Swift in Eras Tour show

  • by Web Desk
  • October 30, 2024
Taylor Swift hails ‘pop princess’ Sabrina Carpenter in New Orleans tribute post
Taylor Swift hails ‘pop princess’ Sabrina Carpenter in New Orleans tribute post

Taylor Swift has appreciated BFF Sabrina Carpenter for taking time off from her “exhaustive tour schedule” and performing with her during New Orleans Eras Tour stop.

On October 26, 2024, the two powerhouses of the music industry gave a surprise performance of Sabrina’s Espresso, Please, Please Please and Taylor’s hit track Is It Over Now? at Caesars Superdome.

The pop star, 34, called her pal “the pop princess of our dreams” during a tribute post for New Orleans fans.

She wrote, “Wow, New Orleans. I’m still smiling thinking about that wonderful weekend. The city really welcomed us with open arms (with friendship bracelets on those metaphorical arms) and celebrated the tour with such flare.”


Taylor continued, “One of the things I’ll always remember from this weekend was getting to surprise the crowd with a performance by the pop princess of our dreams: @sabrinacarpenter. Side note: She had one day off from her very exhaustive tour schedule.”

The Love Story crooner shared that Sabrina could’ve been resting in her time off as her shows are usually full and spectacular but she decided to surprise her fans.

“One of the reasons I respect her so much is that she does things like this, goes out of her way to give fans a surprise moment they didn’t expect. She’s as real as they come and I’m so thankful she did that for us.” Taylor further praised.

At the end of the lengthy post, she expressed excitement to perform at the last stop in the US city, Indianapolis.

China's youngest astronaut crew in historic mission reaches space station

China's youngest astronaut crew in historic mission reaches space station
Princess Anne steps in for major role as King Charles struggles with cancer

Princess Anne steps in for major role as King Charles struggles with cancer
Momina Mustehsan expresses support for bestie Aima Baig amid autotune criticism

Momina Mustehsan expresses support for bestie Aima Baig amid autotune criticism

Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber

Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber

Entertainment News

Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Lisa Kudrow pays tribute to late 'Friends' mom Teri Garr
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz part ways after 3 years of romance
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Selena Gomez offers peek into ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ premiere
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Liam Payne ‘unfit’ for Netflix’s ‘Building the Band’ due to THIS reason
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Blake Lively takes witty swipe at ‘Millennials vs Gen Z’ makeup hacks
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Courteney Cox pays emotional tribute to Matthew Perry: ‘Missing today & always’
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams dominate Spotify Charts with hit albums
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Kanye West splurges on $35M Beverly Hills Estate after Malibu setback
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Tobey Maguire puts huge demand to return as ‘Spider-Man' in new sequel
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Johnny Depp set to mark Hollywood comeback with 'Day Drinker': DETAILS