Taylor Swift hails ‘pop princess’ Sabrina Carpenter in New Orleans tribute post

Taylor Swift has appreciated BFF Sabrina Carpenter for taking time off from her “exhaustive tour schedule” and performing with her during New Orleans Eras Tour stop.
On October 26, 2024, the two powerhouses of the music industry gave a surprise performance of Sabrina’s Espresso, Please, Please Please and Taylor’s hit track Is It Over Now? at Caesars Superdome.
The pop star, 34, called her pal “the pop princess of our dreams” during a tribute post for New Orleans fans.
She wrote, “Wow, New Orleans. I’m still smiling thinking about that wonderful weekend. The city really welcomed us with open arms (with friendship bracelets on those metaphorical arms) and celebrated the tour with such flare.”
Taylor continued, “One of the things I’ll always remember from this weekend was getting to surprise the crowd with a performance by the pop princess of our dreams: @sabrinacarpenter. Side note: She had one day off from her very exhaustive tour schedule.”
The Love Story crooner shared that Sabrina could’ve been resting in her time off as her shows are usually full and spectacular but she decided to surprise her fans.
“One of the reasons I respect her so much is that she does things like this, goes out of her way to give fans a surprise moment they didn’t expect. She’s as real as they come and I’m so thankful she did that for us.” Taylor further praised.
At the end of the lengthy post, she expressed excitement to perform at the last stop in the US city, Indianapolis.