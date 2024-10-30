Selena Gomez offers peek into ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ premiere

Selena Gomez has posted some exclusive pictures from the magical premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place in Los Angeles.
She was joined by David Henrie and the rest of the show cast on Monday.
Taking to Instagram, the Rare Beauty founder posted multiple photos from the event and penned, “Bringing back my childhood has been such a beautiful gift.”
In the first frame, Selena can be seen striking a pose in gorgeous red gown with David.
While in another photo, the on-screen sibling duo took pictures with the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place cast.
The Only Murders in the Building starlet concluded the post, “I hope you all can enjoy this beautiful project that was made with so much love. PS. Our pilot show used to be called something else.”
Selena also reflected on her journey during a conversation with Access Hollywood at the premiere.
She said, “It’s pretty amazing to be able to bring back something that truly meant so much to us, where we grew up and to have people grow with us it was exciting and now this is a whole new chapter.”
David chimed in, “It’s crazy to be here and it be celebrated in this way and people are lining up, it’s nuts. I’m very grateful, very blessed.”
The hit show premiered with two episodes on October 29, 2024, on Disney Channel.