Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump fearing Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber

The Kardashian sisters attended Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin launch event with Bella Hadid last week

  • October 30, 2024
Kylie Jenner has given a sneak peak into her life through monthly dump.

The Kylie cosmetic founder dropped a carousel post on Tuesday night featuring her BFFs Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and sister Kendall Jenner.

Kendall can be seen pouting with the makeup mogul in the first frame. The second post showed an adorable polaroid of Kylie, Kendall and Bella from the Rhode Skin launch event last week.

In one frame, The Kardashians star was covered in green colour along with her pal Hailey.

Another post featured Kylie with daughter Stormi Webster and son Aire Webster, whom she shares with ex boyfriend Travis Scott.

She captioned the monthly dump, “OCTOBER >>> what a month.”

Shortly after the 27-year old media personality dropped the pictures, her fans flooded the comment section with love and appreciation for her friendship.

A fan commented, “honestly i love the way you make time for your girls for cute hangouts during your busy schedule.”

Another wrote, “two supermodels and two kardashians, what a powerhouse of beauty.”

“omggg , look at that glowy skin you dont look like a 27 year old at all,” a third noted.

Kylie’s October photo dump comes after she attended the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday, October 28, 2024.

