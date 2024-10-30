Entertainment

Travis Kelce, Hugh Grant get 'smashed' at Taylor Swift Eras Tour show

Hugh Grant graced the Lover crooner’s sold-out London shows at Wembley Stadium in June

  • by Web Desk
  • October 30, 2024
Hugh Grant reflected on his appearance at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, where he joined Travis Kelce for a wild night filled with tequila shots.

On his daughter's request in June, The Notting Hill star graced the Lover crooner’s sold-out London shows at Wembley Stadium.

He recalled the experience of being “smashed” with Swift’s NFL football player boyfriend.

While conversing with NME, Grant said, “It’s my daughter who’s mad about Taylor Swift. I’m an amazing dad. I’m an amazing person. I put out some feelers and to my astonishment, they said, ‘Come along,’ and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

He went on to say, “She went mad, my daughter. She brought a friend and they were bopping away and I hung out with Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who’s an American football player.”

Revealing about his fun time with Kelce, the Love Actually star said, “We did tequila shots at the back of this kind of hut in the middle of Wembley. And there were a bunch of, I think they were, rappers. I dunno what they were. Anyway, we all got absolutely smashed on tequila.”

In June and August, many stars like Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks, Greta Gerwig, Idris Elba, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum and Tom Cruise filled the VIP tent to attend Taylor Swift’s electrifying performance.


