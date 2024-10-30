Top 5 Netflix horror movies to watch on this Halloween

Halloween is coming!
The spooky season is just around the corner and with it comes an irresistible craving for spine-chilling horror.
So, Halloween is a perfect excuse for you to gather your bravest friends and watch the most iconic and terrifying movies of all time that have left a notable mark on the genre.
From spookish flicks to sinister thrillers, here are the top 5 Netflix horror movies you can’t miss this Halloween.
5. Coraline (2009):
If you are an animated and horror movies lover then this one is for you.
Coraline is an American stop-motion animated dark fantasy horror film, which is based on the 2002 novella by Neil Gaiman.
The film revolves around a girl, who walks through a secret door in her new home and discovers a strangely version of her frustrating home, with some sinister secrets.
Coraline, featuring the voices of Dakota Fanning, Jennifer Saunders and many others, is a dark delight which is visually stunning and wondrously entertaining film.
4. A Quiet Place (2018):
You can also add A Quiet Place in your Halloween watchlist, which is an American post-apocalyptic horror film.
Directed by John Krasinski and written by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the film tells a story of a family, lives in a world inhabited by blind but sound sensitive creatures who are out to kill people. To survive, they will have to be silent.
A Quiet Place, starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, will keep you on the edge of your seat, eagerly anticipating what would happen next.
3. Scream (1996):
If you want to experience some real spine-chilling thriller then go ahead with American slasher film Scream, which is directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson.
The film set in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California, stars David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and many other.
As per official logline, Scream is a film about a girl named Sidney, who “receives a mysterious phone call and finds that her friends are being killed, she suspects that a serial killer may be on the prowl, who is also linked to her mother's murder.”
So, this Halloween, watch this old but gold film, which amuses and scares in equal measures.
2.Evil Dead Rise (2023):
If you haven’t watched this masterpiece of Horror genre, then this Halloween is a perfect time to go for it.
Evil Dead Rise is the fifth installment in the Evil Dead franchise, written and directed by Lee Cronin.
The films centers around a reunion between two estranged sisters which becomes a blood-soaked fight for survival when they discover the ancient Book of the Dead in their basement.
So, experience a seamless blend of both horror and tragedy with Evil Dead Rise, this Halloween.
Don't Breathe (2016):
Don't Breathe is an intense, gripping thriller with full of endless unpredictable twists and turns.
The film, co-produced and directed by Fede Álvarez, stars Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette, Daniel Zovatto, and Stephen Lang.
Don’t Breathe revolves around three home intruders who get trapped inside a blind man's house.
The film is Netflix's must watch on this Halloween, which will definitely going to keep you on the edge of your seats till the end.