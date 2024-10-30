Entertainment

Martha Stewart reveals years of infidelity by her husband

The TV personality also revealed that she confronted her husband about the affair

  Web Desk
  October 30, 2024
Martha Stewart opened up about the heart-wrenching years of infidelity she endured during her marriage, revealing shocking details about her husband's betrayals.

While conversing with PEOPLE, the cooking show host said, “I just hope that everyone gets a few life lessons from the film and understands what’s been going on.”

The 83-year-old TV personality revealed that both she and her ex-husband, publisher Andy Stewart, had affairs during their marriage.

“He didn’t know I was married,” Stewart added.

She continued, “I was this waif of a girl hanging out in the cathedral on Easter Eve. He was emotional. I was emotional. It’s just because it was an emotional place. It was unlike anything I’d ever experienced.”

Stewart also disclosed about her “very brief affair” with a “very attractive Irish man” while she was working as a stockbroker in the late ’60s.

“It was nothing,” she shared, adding, “I would never have broken up a marriage for it."

Andy told producers he “didn’t stray” until she had.

Stewart said in her film, “He was not satisfied at home,” adding, "I don’t know how many different girlfriends he had during this time, but I think there were quite a few.”

She mentioned, “Young women, listen to my advice, if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s---,” she adds in a clip previously seen in the doc’s trailer. “Get out of that marriage.”

Stewart also revealed that she confronted her husband about the affair. “I kicked her out immediately,” she sai. “You know, 'What the hell are you doing?'”

“Andy betrayed me, right on our property,” adding, “Not nice,” the couple divorced after 29 years.

The documentary Martha is currently streaming on Netflix.

