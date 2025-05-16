Nicole Kidman reflects on dating era after ex Tom Cruise's sweet confession 

Nicole Kidman recently looked back on her dating journey after her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, made a sweet confession.
While promoting her upcoming season of the iconic TV series, Nine Perfect Strangers, the 57-year-old Australian-American actress and film producer opened up about her dating era.
In a conversation with People, Nicole admitted that she has not dated so many people in her life despite being married twice.
"I haven't done a lot of dating, but hold your power, don't give up your power. There you go. Do you like that? Yeah. Know who you are and hold onto your power. Don't give it up," the Babygirl alum stated.
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise relationship timeline:
For those unaware, Nicole was initially married to the popular American actor, Tom Cruise, with whom she parted ways in 2001.
Shortly after her infamous divorce from the A-lister, the Eyes Wide Shut actress tied the knot with the renowned musician, Keith Urban, with whom she shares two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.
As per the multiple media reports, the Holland starlet has also been briefly linked to singer Lenny Kravitz.
Nicole Kidman made these remarks after her first husband, Tom Cruise, made a sweet confession about the actress.
In an interview with the British Film Institute's Sight and Sound last week, the Top Gun actor dubbed his ex-wife a "great actress."
According to Deadline, the globally known actor additionally revealed that he suggested Nicole for the role of Alice for their iconic 1999 thriller-mystery film, Eyes Wide Shut.