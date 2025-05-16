Jay-Z faces criticism from 50 Cent over alleged ties with Sean 'Diddy' Combs  

50 Cent recently took a brutal jab at Jay-Z over his alleged connection with the disgraced music mogul, Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
35-time Grammy-winning artist, Beyoncé's husband, who was accused of sexually abusing an unidentified girl in December 2024 alongside the Bad Boy Records producer, reportedly faced criticism from his fellow artists due to their ties.
Jay-Z's ties with Diddy, who is in jail since September 2024 over the serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, came under the spotlight, specifically nowadays, as the Last Night hitmaker's high-profile trial officially began earlier this month.
50 Cent turned to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, May 14th, to share a few throwback photos of Jay-Z and Diddy, showing the close bond between the rappers.
The detail that grabbed the attention of fans was the iconic song Just the Two of Us, which was recorded by the popular singers Bill Withers and Grover Washington in 1980.
His humorous post was accompanied by a cheeky note that read, "Friends till the end, Jay, you still there? We blew up Kid Cudi’s car to show him who’s the BOSS! LOL @50centaction @bransoncognac."
This update raised the eyebrows of netizens as they assumed whether Jay-Z and 50 Cent have been feuding over Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ongoing controversial court trial.
One fan commented, "I love Jay, but 50 is right. Don’t disappear when things get real."
"Jay-Z is denying friendship, and all these photos out there are crazy, LOL," another fan sarcastically penned.
Jay-Z and Sean Diddy Combs' lawsuit:
For those unaware, shortly after the allegations made by the unidentified woman against Jay-Z and Sean Diddy Combs gained traction on social media.
At the time, Jay-Z firmly denied the rape accusations later he claimed that he had no contact with Diddy who had been held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre since his arrest in September last year.
Beyoncé's husband has not yet reacted to 50 Cent's headline-grabbing social media move.