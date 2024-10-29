Trending

Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert turns sour for local athletes

Indian Punjabi rapper Diljit Dosanjh arrives in Delhi for the his next leg of Dil-Luminati tour

  • by Web Desk
  • October 29, 2024
Diljit Dosanjhs Delhi concert turns sour for local athletes
Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert turns sour for local athletes 

Rapper Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert faced a major setback!

The rapper’s Dil-Luminati concert tour transformed Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium into a vibrant hub of excitement, drawing 35000 fans each day.

However, the excitement did not last for long as athletes were dismayed to find the stadium littered with garbage after the event, voicing concerns over the track’s poor condition.

Beant Singh, a former youth Asian gold medallist, took to Instagram to share his take on the stadium’s condition after Diljit left a vast audience grooving. 

The images were a stark reflection of the condition athletes face as a whole in India, questioning the need to pursue sports as a career in such a messy environment.

In the video, the athlete highlighted that the venue meant for athlete’s training was used for partying, which resulted in broken equipment.


At the same time, he also vented out his frustration over the state of sports in India, “Ye aukat hai India me sports ki, sportsperson ki aur stadium ki" (This is the status of sports, sportspersons, and stadiums in India).”

Alcohol bottles and decaying food littered the track while vehicles drove over it.

To note, the Sports Authority of India contacted concert- goers, emphasising that the JLN stadium should be returned in the same state it was given.

With around 70,000 attendees over the span of two days, a through cleanup is set to be completed by October 29, 2024. 

Sarah Ferguson’s bombshell memoir receives nod from three key royals

Sarah Ferguson’s bombshell memoir receives nod from three key royals
Princess Eugenie shares emotional message after giving relief to King Charles

Princess Eugenie shares emotional message after giving relief to King Charles

TikTok parent company ByteDance owner Yiming becomes China’s richest person

TikTok parent company ByteDance owner Yiming becomes China’s richest person
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Trending News

Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Vidya Balan reacts to not being honoured for her role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Urwa Hocane captures essence of summer in stunning floral number
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Sajal Ali, Hamza Sohail bid emotional farewell to ‘Zard Patton Ka Bunn’
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Arjun Kapoor shares SHOCKING update about his relationship with Malaika Arora
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Maya Ali feels 'absolute pleasure' to be part of 'Sunn Mere Dil' cast
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Kartik Aaryan reflects on his success story amid 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' release
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Vicky Kaushal set to share screen with wife Katrina Kaif's ex
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's EXCLUSIVE photos from London date go viral
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Iqra Aziz shares BTS struggles of photoshoot amid heavy downpour
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Diljit Dosanjh pays emotional tribute to his mother at Dil-Luminati Delhi concert
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Suhana Khan basks in 'splendid sunsets' of Dubai with her cousin sister
Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton turn heads at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Ananya Panday teases new development in 'Call Me Bae' season 2