Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert turns sour for local athletes 

Rapper Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert faced a major setback!
The rapper’s Dil-Luminati concert tour transformed Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium into a vibrant hub of excitement, drawing 35000 fans each day.
However, the excitement did not last for long as athletes were dismayed to find the stadium littered with garbage after the event, voicing concerns over the track’s poor condition.
Beant Singh, a former youth Asian gold medallist, took to Instagram to share his take on the stadium’s condition after Diljit left a vast audience grooving.
The images were a stark reflection of the condition athletes face as a whole in India, questioning the need to pursue sports as a career in such a messy environment.
In the video, the athlete highlighted that the venue meant for athlete’s training was used for partying, which resulted in broken equipment.
At the same time, he also vented out his frustration over the state of sports in India, “Ye aukat hai India me sports ki, sportsperson ki aur stadium ki" (This is the status of sports, sportspersons, and stadiums in India).”
Alcohol bottles and decaying food littered the track while vehicles drove over it.
To note, the Sports Authority of India contacted concert- goers, emphasising that the JLN stadium should be returned in the same state it was given.
With around 70,000 attendees over the span of two days, a through cleanup is set to be completed by October 29, 2024.