Royal

Kate Middleton’s new move unveils inside details of Prince William relationship

Princess Kate is currently busy spending quality time with George, Charlotte, Louis and the Prince of Wales

  • by Web Desk
  • October 29, 2024


Kate Middleton’s new move has raised eye brows regarding her relationship with husband Prince William.

The Princess of Wales recently "replaced" her sapphire engagement ring during a royal outing in Southport.

Ella Citron-Thompkins, jewellery expert, has shared possible reasons behind the absence of the expensive ring, which once belonged to Princess Diana.

"The Princess of Wales may have chosen to wear the eternity brands to represent her relationship with Prince William surpassing several major milestones - like anniversaries or births - or as a show of love and commitment,” the expert claimed.

Another reason for not wearing the precious jewel and leaving it at home can be due to "comfort or practicality.”

The expert further asserted that Princess Kate’s move could be interpreted as "a subtle nod to the public by Kate and William that they are in love more than ever."

Moreover, Ella also drew a comparison to the promise ring William gave to Kate during their university days.

She said, "This looks to resemble the promise ring that Prince William gave Kate at university when they first started dating; this was a rose-gold Victorian band embellished with pearls and garnets: representing both their birthstones."

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales is currently spending quality time with kids – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis – and husband William.

