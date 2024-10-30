Royal

Meghan Markle takes clever step to save Prince Harry from Royal family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently bought a private resort in Portugal

  • October 30, 2024


Meghan Markle has finally found a clever solution to keep Prince Harry in front of her eyes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought  a luxurious home in Alentejo, Portugal,which is extremely close to Harry's cousin Prince Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank's home.

This decision of he royal couple is being dubbed as a "shrewd" as it provides her the chance to protect Harry from royal family's manipulation into reintegrate him with her.

A source told Closer, “Buying in Portugal is a shrewd move for Meghan."

“She’s deeply concerned that the Royal Family might manipulate Harry into reintegrating without her, so she needs to be proactive to make sure she’s not isolated or pushed to the sidelines," they added.

The insider went on to share, “Now, if it is deemed safe from a security standpoint, it’s likely she’ll give her blessing for Harry to take Archie and Lilibet to see their grandpa, King Charles, at some point."

It is pertinent to note, since stepping down from their royal duties and moving to the US in 2020, Meghan has returned to the UK just twice.

However, Prince Harry has visited his home country four times in 2024 alone.

His most recent trip to the UK was in September to attend the WellChild Awards where he met seriously ill youngsters and their families.

