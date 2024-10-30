Princess Anne steps in for major role as King Charles struggles with cancer

Royal

  • October 30, 2024
Princess Anne provided a big relief to her cancer-stricken brother by representing the royal family on a key occasion.

The Princess Royal carried out an important royal engagement as a recent report claims that King Charles' health has been ‘failing’ during cancer treatment.

The royal family released delightful update about Anne's "busy day" on social media. 

The statement reads, "It’s been a busy day for The Princess Royal, who has presented so many worthy honours!"

"Recipients included: Football coach and former player Christopher Powell MBE, for services to Association Football."

"Nicola Abraham MBE, Founder of the @jacobabrahamfoundation, for services to Suicide Prevention in South Wales."

Moreover, the Palace shared that Anne awarded the former children’s laureate and writer Joseph Coelho for his "services to the Arts, to children’s reading and to literature."

"Nick Owen MBE received an accolade for services to Broadcasting and Charity," the statement concluded.

It is important to note here that the monarch, who recently returned from Australia and Samoa, is currently on rest after he revealed his doctors advised him to slow down. 

