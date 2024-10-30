Prince Harry remains silent amid re release of controversial memoir Spare

Prince Harry's decision to remain silent during the re-release of his memoir, Spare, has reignited royal drama, with notable criticism from commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.
Fitzwilliams describes Harry's restraint from adding new content or giving interviews as a "relief" but also views the previous "threat" of revealing 400 unpublished pages as an unsettling move, calling it a "nasty threat."
The paperback edition, which launched earlier this month, revisits the controversies that previously deepened Harry's rift with his family, particularly with his brother, Prince William.
Reflecting on the impact of Harry's latest solo ventures, Fitzwilliams suggested that the Duke is navigating his projects successfully on his own, raising questions about his direction without Meghan Markle by his side.
Fitzwilliams noted, "Whenever they're silent or doing their own thing, and recently doing it quite successfully solo, we wonder where will all this lead?"
As for the tense relationship between Harry and William, Fitzwilliams pointed to a rare public mention of Harry from the future King by mentioning him publicly for the first time in several years as part of his new ITV documentary.
Fitzwilliams added: "The fact that in a documentary to be shown on ITV this week, we've got William mentioning Harry the first time in six years. That is extraordinary.
"However, it is in the context of a visit in 1993 with their mother Princess Diana to The Passage, a homeless shelter."
Remaining optimistic for a future reconciliation between the royal brothers, the royal commentator affirmed that the decision by William to mention Harry is "extraordinary".
He said: "It's part of William's drive against homelessness and trying to help the homeless, which, of course, is admirable.
"But just mentioning Harry, it's quite extraordinary, given how deep the rift is. But what it would lead to, if it leads to anything, is the huge question mark, obviously."
The documentary touches on the brothers' childhood visit with their mother, Princess Diana, to a homeless shelter, a moment William reflects on as a formative experience.