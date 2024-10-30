Royal

Major tax hike on private Jets could impact Harry, Meghan's travel plans

This new measure is set to affect high-profile individuals including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

  • October 30, 2024
Reeves revealed a hefty increase in private jet passenger duty
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has stirred the pot with her latest tax overhaul in the Autumn Budget 2024, particularly with its implications for high-profile figures like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 

As the couple navigates their busy lives between the UK and California, this new legislation could significantly affect their travel arrangements, especially regarding the cost of using private jets, reported GB News.

In a recent announcement, Reeves revealed a hefty increase in private jet passenger duty, which is expected to resonate deeply with those who frequently travel by private aircraft, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. 

This new measure introduces a 50 percent hike in air passenger duties, raising costs to £450 per person. This substantial adjustment is part of a wider £40 million package of tax reforms detailed in the budget.

While commercial air travel will see a modest increase—short-haul economy flights will rise by no more than £2—Reeves explained that Air Passenger Duty (APD) "has not kept up with inflation in recent years." 

The couple, who have previously relied on private jets for their UK visits, may now have to reevaluate their travel preferences. 

Although they have occasionally opted for commercial flights, such as their recent journey back to the US from Nigeria, the new tax could push them toward using commercial options more frequently to avoid the hefty private jet fees.

This shift in taxation could impact their flexibility and privacy during visits to Britain, potentially reshaping their travel plans for the future.

Royal News

King Charles, Queen Camilla relax on 'mini break' following intense royal tour
Royal family Halloween plan leaked as Princess Kate to enjoy festive sprit with unique move
Prince Harry remains silent amid re release of controversial memoir Spare
Meghan Markle takes clever step to save Prince Harry from Royal family
Royal family shares 'wonderful' news about cancer-stricken King Charles' health
Prince William maintains Royals legacy with major move
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
King Charles enjoys romantic getaway with Queen Camilla after Australia-Samoa tour
Prince Harry will reunite with Prince William on ONE major condition
Prince William makes stance clear over Prince Harry olive branch
Princess Anne steps in for major role as King Charles struggles with cancer
King Charles leaves Queen Camilla 'terrified' with emotional move in Samoa