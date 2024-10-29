Princess Eugenie shares emotional message after giving relief to King Charles 

Princess Eugenie shared a meaningful video after providing relief to cancer-stricken King Charles.
The Princess of York, who is a co-founder of The Anti-Slavery Collective, promoted the new short interview series My Epiphany which is based on modern-day slavery.
Taking to Instagram, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter re-shared a small video clip on her stories to raise her voice about an important issue.
The caption of the video read, "Introducing episode 2 of our new short interview series My Epiphany."
The post stated that the second episode of the new series features Phil Brewer, a retired Police Officer who spent 5 years investigating modern slavery and human trafficking in the Met.
It further reads, "Early in his career with the Met, Phil worked on the case of a man trafficked from Nigeria to the UK when he was 14 into a life of domestic servitude."
"For 26 years the young man slept on a roll-up mat on the kitchen floor. When he was finally rescued, every possession he owned in the world fit into two plastic bags. It was a case he’ll never forget."
It is important to note that Eugenie released the heartbreaking video after sources disclosed that King Charles often takes updates about Prince Harry's "well-being" from her niece.