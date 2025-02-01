Princess Tatiana of Greece breaks silence following Prince Nikolaos’ engagement 

Princess Tatiana of Greece has spoken out about her “painful” past year for the first time since her split from ex-husband Prince Nikolaos.
The news of estranged royal couple’s divorce was announced by the Greek royal family's office on April 19, 2024.
"We wish to inform you of a significant and heartfelt decision made by TRH Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana. After 14 years of marriage, they have chosen to amicably dissolve their union," the statement reads.
But in recent days, it has been announced Prince Nikolaos is now engaged to Chrysí Vardinogianni and the two are planning to marry next month.
Now, Princess Tatiana reflected on the past year, describing it as "difficult" and "filled with moments of uncertainty and pain.
“I learned the importance of allowing oneself to feel, to grieve, to process one’s emotions, and to move forward with compassion for oneself,” she said in an emotional interview with Tovima.
The Princess continued, “Through these challenges, I understood that while we cannot control what happens to us, we can choose how we react. I move forward with hope, knowing that even in the darkest moments there is always light and the opportunity to grow.”
“Life’s challenges remind me how important it is to endure, to hope, to have faith in the power of the human spirit,” she added.
Later on, Princess Tatiana shared the interview on Instagram, acknowledging that it was written "a few weeks back" but adding, "Sometimes before moving forward we need to take a step back."
Princess Tatiana married Nikolas in an extravagant ceremony in 2010, with the couple known as the darlings of Greek society.