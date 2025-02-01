Royal

Prince William's risque habit 'petrifies' Kate amid cancer 'remission'

Princess Kate is 'petrified' with Prince William's rude habit which can bring digrace to Royal Family

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 01, 2025

Prince William's risque habit 'petrifies' Kate amid cancer 'remission'


Prince William's inappropriate habit has sparked his wife Kate Middleton's concern, who is currently in remission from cancer.

A well-placed palace insider has lift the curtain on the future king's risque habit, which William initially developed during his youth, when he was studying at  at St. Andrews University.

A source has exclusively revealed to Radar that the father-of-two, who was once banned by a video store in Scotland for renting and keeping the DVDs of hot movies, even after the due date, is still obsessed with watching porn films.

"He spends hours looking at trashy films and images," a palace source spilled.

They went on to share, "It is stunning to Kate that the father of three and future King of England would mire himself in such unseemly behavior."

As per the insider, Catherine is also unhappy and embarrassed by palace staffers' jokes, who are aware of William's nasty habit.

"Kate feels humiliated by his behavior and has had attendants delete anything especially R-rated or beyond in his streaming watch lists," said the source.

"She's petrified that it will come out and bring even more disgrace to the family," they added.

As per Dr. Gilda Carle, a mental health expert who hasn't treated King Charles' elder son, it's possible that his habit stems from a desire to escape the harsh realities of his life, such as his father's cancer battle and his own wife's personal struggle with decease last year.

Kate Middleton and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer last year.

After nine months of preventive chemotherapy in September 2024, Kate announced herself cancer-free.

However, King Charles is still battling with the fatal decease.

Kylie Jenner throws adorable Hello Kitty sleepover party for Stormi's 7th birthday

Kylie Jenner throws adorable Hello Kitty sleepover party for Stormi's 7th birthday
Sana Javed drops glimpse from her fun-filled London vacation

Sana Javed drops glimpse from her fun-filled London vacation

Google Photos enhances user experience with exciting new updates

Google Photos enhances user experience with exciting new updates
Zoe Saldaña breaks silence on costar Karla Sofía Gascón offensive remarks

Zoe Saldaña breaks silence on costar Karla Sofía Gascón offensive remarks

King Charles to star in Amazon Prime documentary amid Harry, Meghan Netflix deal
King Charles to star in Amazon Prime documentary amid Harry, Meghan Netflix deal
Prince Andrew’s lies about ties to Epstein caught red-handed in new emails
Prince Andrew’s lies about ties to Epstein caught red-handed in new emails
Princess Tatiana of Greece breaks silence following Prince Nikolaos’ engagement
Princess Tatiana of Greece breaks silence following Prince Nikolaos’ engagement
Princess Beatrice receives another exciting family news after welcoming baby girl
Princess Beatrice receives another exciting family news after welcoming baby girl
Princess Kate’s unusual new move revives Princess Diana’s memories
Princess Kate’s unusual new move revives Princess Diana’s memories
Kate Middleton takes unexpected step for young girl in latest visit
Kate Middleton takes unexpected step for young girl in latest visit
Princess Catharina-Amalia follows in Kate Middleton footsteps to mark big milestone
Princess Catharina-Amalia follows in Kate Middleton footsteps to mark big milestone
Prince Nikolaos visits King Frederik, Queen Mary with fiancée ahead of wedding
Prince Nikolaos visits King Frederik, Queen Mary with fiancée ahead of wedding
Princess Kate’s mom Carole Middleton plans ‘amazing’ 70th birthday party
Princess Kate’s mom Carole Middleton plans ‘amazing’ 70th birthday party
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship faces strain amid divorce rumors
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship faces strain amid divorce rumors
Queen Sofia officiates special European cultural, heritage awards
Queen Sofia officiates special European cultural, heritage awards
Princess Leonor performs rigorous exercises during naval training: WATCH
Princess Leonor performs rigorous exercises during naval training: WATCH